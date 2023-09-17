Despite three turnovers, Chiefs lead Jaguars 7-6 at halftime

The Chiefs played a sloppy first two quarters with three turnovers, but receiver Skyy Moore got them on the board with a 9-yard touchdown reception to give the club a 7-6 lead at halftime.

Kansas City’s Richie James muffed a punt return, Justin Watson lost a fumble, and Patrick Mahomes threw an interception deep down the field for three first-half turnovers. But the Jaguars scored only a field goal on the three turnovers — a 32-yard field goal by Brandon McManus after James’ muffed return. The Jaguars got the ball on Kansas City’s 17-yard line but couldn’t make anything happen from there.

The Jaguars had a fumble of their own on a backward pass after Watson’s fumble, giving Kansas City the ball back. And after Mahomes’ interception, defensive lineman Chris Jones made his presence felt by sacking Trevor Lawrence on fourth down to keep the score at 3-0.

The Chiefs had just two designed runs by running backs in the first half but still have a one-point lead. The team’s scoring drive came late in the second quarter, with Mahomes converting fourth-and-2 with a short pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. A 16-yard pass to tight end Noah Gray gave the Chiefs first-and-goal at the 9-yard line. Then Mahomes found Moore on the right side for a 9-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars came back, though, Calvin Ridley making a 26-yard catch to put the Jaguars in a position to score on a field goal. McManus nailed his 49-yard attempt as time expired in the half to make the score 7-6.

Mahomes threw passes to 11 different receivers in the first half. After his well-documented struggles in Week 1, Kadarius Toney had three catches for 41 yards — all on the same drive. In his return from a knee injury, tight end Travis Kelce has one catch for 7 yards.

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor has also been flagged for a false start and an illegal formation for lining up too deep in the backfield.

Mahomes is 16-of-21 for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He leads the team with 12 yards rushing on two carries. Isiah Pacheco ran the first play for 4 yards, but other than that the Chiefs had a -2-yard run by Jerrick McKinnon.

Trevor Lawrence is 12-of-20 for 101 yards. Travis Etienne leads with 25 yards on nine carries. Ridley has two catches for 32 yards.