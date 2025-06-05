Ravens in “introductory stage” of Lamar Jackson extension talks

The Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to a contract extension earlier this offseason, they announced a new deal with wide receiver Rashod Bateman on Thursday and they may have some more news coming.

Head coach John Harbaugh said in March that the team had internal conversations about an extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson and those conversations have now moved outside the building. That was the word from General Manager Eric DeCosta during an appearance on the BMore Baseball Podcast.

DeCosta said that they are early in those discussions.

“We’ve had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person last week,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “I think we’re in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like.”

Jackson signed a five-year deal with the team in 2023, but has since fallen to 10th among the league’s quarterbacks in average annual salary due to other extensions. His cap number is also set to move over $74 million next season, which gives the Ravens another reason to work out another new deal with the two-time MVP.