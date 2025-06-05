Yes, it’s possible to score only one point in an NFL game

Last week, the Falcons deleted a social-media self-own, thanks to a photo of players wearing jerseys No. 28 and No. 3. So when they posted on Tuesday an image of players wearing No. 34 and No. 1, a certain smartass advised that they be careful, since it’s not impossible to blow a 34-1 lead.

And, even though it took me a while to land the plane, it technically is not impossible to blow a 34-1 lead.

One point is scored when what otherwise would be a safety happens during a conversion attempt. And either team — the team attempting the conversion or the team defending it — could end up surrendering one point on the play.

Here’s an example of how a game could get to 34-1. First, the Falcons would score four touchdowns and convert four extra points. Then, after the fifth touchdown, the Falcons would line up for a one-point attempt, the kick would be blocked, the other team would recover and run the ball toward the far end zone (in an effort to score two points), the team would fumble short of the goal line, the Falcons would recover in the field of play, and the player with the ball would backtrack into the end zone, where he would be tackled for a one-point safety.

Which would make the score 34-1.

Which the Falcons could then try to blow.

The little-known one-point conversion safety arrived in the rulebook in 2015, when the NFL adopted the college rule that awards two points to the team that gets the ball while defending a one- or two-point conversion try and takes it all the way to the other end zone.

A one-point conversion safety has yet to happen in an NFL game. But it could. Which opens up an entirely new avenue for Scorigami.