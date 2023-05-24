Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman participating in OTAs on limited basis

The Ravens have upgraded their receiving corps this offseason, but they also will see the returns of Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. Both missed the end of last season with foot injuries that required surgery.

Bateman and Duvernay are participating in organized team activities on a limited basis, and coach John Harbaugh said he feels good about where both are in their rehab.

Duvernay broke a foot during a practice in Week 16. He caught 37 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown before going on injured reserve.

He also was averaging 25.5 yards per kick return and 11.9 yards per punt return.

“Duv has been out there working hard, and he’s kind of building stamina back up and everything, with his feet and his legs, and I think he’s doing a good job ,” Harbaugh said, via Clifton Brown of the team website.

Bateman played only six games last season before landing on season-ending injured reserve with a Lisfranc foot injury that required surgery in November. Bateman posted video on Instagram on April 19 of himself running.

“Bate is right on schedule, from what they told us, and he’s champing at the bit, and the trainers are holding him back a little bit,” Harbaugh said. “We want to be cautious, probably, more than anything right now, but he wants to get out there, too.”