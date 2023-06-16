 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Lloyd: My body wasn’t really up for the task as a rookie

  
Published June 16, 2023 09:24 AM
WJJ_yEkUwpgZ
June 16, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings, where the Chiefs are atop the list, followed by the Eagles and 49ers rounding out the top three.

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd’s rookie season got off to a good start, but the 2022 first-round pick wasn’t able to keep things up for the long haul.

Lloyd was the league’s defensive rookie of the month after recording 24 tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defensed last September, but his playing time took a sharp drop after he played at least 92 percent of the team’s defensive snaps over their first nine games. The so-called rookie wall was a big issue for Lloyd, who said this week that it was “a lot on your mind” as well as a lot on a body that wasn’t quite prepared for the rigors of an NFL season.

“Speaking personally from my perspective , my body just wasn’t really up for the task,” Lloyd said, via the team’s website. “I thought it was, but it wasn’t. It started off as the body, then it shifted to the mind – just, really, letting the negative things that people say about me get to me a whole lot. But that’s ‘Welcome to the NFL.’ I will be so much more prepared, understanding now what to expect and truthfully, just remaining in the right spirits.”

While many returning Jaguars were excused from this week’s minicamp, Lloyd remained in Jacksonville in order to continue preparing for what he and the Jaguars hope will be a fuller second season in the NFL.