Devin White, Jamel Dean ruled out for Bucs

The Buccaneers will be heading into Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Falcons without a couple of key defensive players.

Linebacker Devin White and cornerback Jamel Dean have been ruled out for this weekend. It’s the second straight game that White will miss with a foot injury and the third straight that Dean will sit out due to ankle and foot issues.

Two other defensive players carry questionable tags into the weekend. Linebacker K.J. Britt (back) was a full participant in practice the last two days, but defensive tackle Vita Vea (toe) did not practice at all this week.

In more positive injury news, linebacker Lavonte David is set to return after missing two games with a groin injury.