De’Von Achane finishes with a historic 7.8 yards per carry on 103 carries

Few runners in NFL history have burst onto the scene with as many highlight-reel runs as Dolphins running back De’Von Achane had in his rookie season.

Achane finished this season with 103 carries for 800 yards, a spectacular average of 7.8 yards per carry.

How long has it been since a running back averaged more yards per carry while running the ball 100 times? The last time it happened was in 1934, when Bears rookie Beattie Feathers averaged 8.4 yards per carry, running 119 times for 1,004 yards.

Two quarterbacks, Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham, have also topped 7.5 yards per carry in a season with at least 100 carries. But Achane and Feathers now are the only two running backs to have done it, 89 years apart.