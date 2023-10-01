De’Von Achane scores fifth TD in two weeks, Dolphins tie Bills 7-7

We may have a shootout brewing in Buffalo.

After the Bills drove for an easy touchdown to open Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, the visitors from Miami returned the favor. Rookie running back De’Von Achane scored on a three-yard run to cap a 77-yard drive and tie the game 7-7 with 6:30 to play in the first quarter.

It’s the fifth touchdown for Achane in the last two games. He also had a seven-yard catch on the drive.

That was one of five completions in five attempts for Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins quarterback nearly had a pass picked off. A throw to running back Raheem Mostert caromed off Mostert’s hands and was nearly picked by linebacker Terrel Bernard before finally bouncing into the mitts of a diving Jaylen Waddle for an 11-yard gain.