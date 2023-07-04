Devon Allen says he’s the fastest player in the NFL

Eagles receiver Devon Allen, who recently ran the fourth fastest 110-meter hurdles of the year, believes he’s faster than any other man in the NFL.

Allen made that declaration recently to TMZ.com.

“I definitely am ,” Allen said. “I’m not gonna roast [Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf] because what they did [in track appearances] was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s six-three, six-four, 225, but I think especially at the top level — top-five, top-10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”

The problem for Allen is that the gap he owns in raw speed he doesn’t own in raw football ability. He has yet to make a 53-man roster, and he’s 28.

In his defense, he deliberately took him off from football. He’s now getting back into it.

“The first whirlwind for me was training camp, getting thrown into the fire, and realizing this isn’t college anymore,” Allen said of his 2022 experience with the Eagles. “I played at the University of Oregon, which is high-level ball, but the NFL takes it the another level.”

The clock is ticking for Allen to get to that other level. And he ultimately needs to be much more than fast (as many past track stars have learned) to make it in the NFL.