De’Vondre Campbell says he’s 100% healthy after playing hurt last year

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell says he’s finally healthy this offseason, after playing through injuries last year.

Campbell wrote on Twitter that the Packers’ Week Seven game against the Commanders, in which he had three tackles for loss and a pick-six, was the only game of the year in which he was fully healthy.

“I was just hitting my stride this game starting to feel like myself after dealing with a nagging shoulder that I never told anyone about and then I injured my knee the next game in Buffalo . I never question Gods plan but I’m feeling 100% healthy and everyone gotta deal with me,” Campbell said.

After the knee injury in Buffalo, Campbell missed four games, and it slowed him late in the year. He believes he can prove what kind of player he is with a healthy 2023.

“I’m at my best when the world is against me I love pressure. My whole football career has been built off pressure this ain’t nothing new to me,” Campbell wrote.

The 30-year-old Campbell is heading into the second year of a five-year, $50 million contract, and the Packers would love to see him prove this year that he’s well worth that money.