 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu win opening night races for the Eldora Million
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia; Diamond League TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu win opening night races for the Eldora Million
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia; Diamond League TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

De’Vondre Campbell says he’s 100% healthy after playing hurt last year

  
Published July 13, 2023 03:37 PM

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell says he’s finally healthy this offseason, after playing through injuries last year.

Campbell wrote on Twitter that the Packers’ Week Seven game against the Commanders, in which he had three tackles for loss and a pick-six, was the only game of the year in which he was fully healthy.

“I was just hitting my stride this game starting to feel like myself after dealing with a nagging shoulder that I never told anyone about and then I injured my knee the next game in Buffalo . I never question Gods plan but I’m feeling 100% healthy and everyone gotta deal with me,” Campbell said.

After the knee injury in Buffalo, Campbell missed four games, and it slowed him late in the year. He believes he can prove what kind of player he is with a healthy 2023.

“I’m at my best when the world is against me I love pressure. My whole football career has been built off pressure this ain’t nothing new to me,” Campbell wrote.

The 30-year-old Campbell is heading into the second year of a five-year, $50 million contract, and the Packers would love to see him prove this year that he’s well worth that money.