Devonta Smith to Kellen Moore: Just let us do what we do

The Eagles made a change at offensive coordinator after their late season collapse.

Former Cowboys and Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is now at the helm of an offense that wasn’t able to lift the team to a long playoff run, but was good enough to help them finish seventh in the league in points scored. That would help explain why wide receiver Devonta Smith’s advice for Moore doesn’t include any talk of a massive overhaul.

“Just let us do what we do,” Smith said, via Fanduel TV’s Up & Adams.

When asked to elaborate, Smith, who was appearing with fellow wideout A.J. Brown, said “just give us the ball” while laughing. Getting the ball to Smith and Brown is certainly a good plan for any offense, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged the team’s attack got “stale” down the stretch so there will have to be some tweaks even if the central theme of getting the ball to the best players remains in place.

