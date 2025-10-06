 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

DeVonta Smith: We have to be on the same page in passing game

  
Published October 5, 2025 08:39 PM

Jalen Hurts threw for a season-high 280 yards on Sunday, but the Eagles passing game was still a topic of conversation on Sunday.

The Eagles had a 17-3 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter, but picked up just one first down on their next four possessions. The Broncos were putting 18 points on the board while the offense flamed out and the result was the first loss of the season for the defending champs.

After the game, wide receiver DeVonta Smith said that “we have to be on the same page on certain things” and referenced moments when that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

“There’s times where we’re looking at him and he may give a signal before or after we look, and ultimately we have to be on the same page,” Smith said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We have to see that signal no matter what. . . . It was just little things within the routes. He may have seen something presnap and sometimes we didn’t see it.”

Hurts was asked about Smith’s comment during his press conference.

“I’d have to ask him what he’s referring to because I don’t remember any of those things happening,” Hurts said, via a transcript from the team. “But again, if I watch the film and something comes up, that’d be something that we can talk about and grow from.”

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said that the Eagles started out well on Sunday, but “inconsistency” led things off track down the stretch. Ironing that out will be at the top of the team’s priorities coming out of Sunday’s loss.