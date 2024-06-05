 Skip navigation
Devonta Smith: You can’t count pockets of others, I’m where I want to be

  
Published June 5, 2024 09:12 AM

The wide receiver market looks a lot different than it did when Devonta Smith signed a three-year contract extension with the Eagles in the middle of April.

Smith’s teammate A.J. Brown, Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle all signed extensions that included more money than the one that Smith signed and Vikings star Justin Jefferson’s new deal this week was bigger than all of them. All of those agreements pushed Smith down the list of best-paid wideouts, but he said on Tuesday that he has no regrets about being first in line even if it meant leaving some money on the table.

“You can’t be counting the pockets of others,” Smith said, via CBS Philadelphia. “I’m where I want to be. This is where I wanted to be. At the end of the day, it was still life-changing for me. Those guys that got their deals, they deserve it. Great players and great people. At the end of the day, we’re all blessed.”

The Eagles also picked up Smith’s option for 2025, so he’s under contract to the team through the 2028 season. His feelings about his compensation might change as other wideouts land new deals in the future, but, for now, there’s no remorse.