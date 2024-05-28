 Skip navigation
Devonte Wyatt aiming for “monster leap” in third Packers season

  
Published May 28, 2024 07:49 AM

The Packers have a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley and one of his players thinks the change is going to be a positive one for him.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt saw an uptick in playing time in his second season and the 2022 first-round pick responded with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Wyatt believes that Hafley’s defensive approach will allow him to “focus on one thing and not a lot of things” and that focus is going to be “attack, attack, attack instead of reading and reacting” as it was under former coordinator Joe Barry.

Wyatt believes that change is going to lead to a clear difference on the field.

“It’s time for a monster leap. Yes sir. A monster leap,” Wyatt said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com.

The Packers finished strong in 2023 and wound up in the divisional round of the playoffs. If Wyatt and other young players can bump their games up a level, the Packers may be aiming even higher come the end of the 2024 campaign.