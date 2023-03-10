 Skip navigation
Dick Haley dies at 85

  
Published March 10, 2023 07:15 AM
Longtime NFL personnel executive Dick Haley has died at the age of 85.

Haley’s son Todd, the former Chiefs head coach and longtime NFL assistant, announced that his father died after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Haley played six seasons in the NFL, including four seasons for the Steelers, and became the Steelers director of player personnel in 1971. He remained in the job through 1990 and helped select players who led the franchise to four Super Bowl victories in the 1970s.

“Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade.”

After leaving the Steelers, Haley worked in the same role for the Jets from 1991-2007.

Our condolences go out to Haley’s family and loved ones on their loss.