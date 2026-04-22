Dillon Gabriel focused on “running my own race” in Browns QB competition

When Browns head coach Todd Monken broke down the division of work for the team’s quarterbacks at their first minicamp practice on Tuesday, he said that things would change every day and that the team set things up “in a way for us to get a look at all of” Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel.

Monken went on to say that Sanders got the most work on Tuesday and that the team made sure to get him and Watson work with the first team. There was no mention of Gabriel getting that work and the common view of things in Cleveland has focused on the other two quarterbacks as the ones with real chances to wind up as the starter.

Gabriel was a third-round pick last year and he took over for Joe Flacco as the Browns’ starter in Week Five. His run lasted six weeks before a concussion opened the door to Sanders and Gabriel only played two more snaps all season. That doesn’t do anything to hurt the impression that Gabriel is on the outside looking in at this year’s competition and he was asked how he deals with being in his current position.

“You know, I think I’m just running my own race and focused on what I can control, and that’s mastering my reps and doing it a high level,” Gabriel said, via Cleveland.com.

The Browns haven’t ruled out adding another quarterback in the draft this week and a move in that direction could lead to Gabriel running the rest of his race in another setting.