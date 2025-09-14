Dillon Gabriel makes pro debut late in fourth quarter vs. Ravens

Dillon Gabriel has officially made his pro debut.

Down 41-10 to the Ravens, the Browns inserted Gabriel late in the fourth quarter to give the rookie quarterback some playing time in mop-up duty.

Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round of this year’s draft.

Starting quarterback Joe Flacco ended his day 25-of-45 for 199 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble on a strip sack that was returned for a scoop and score.