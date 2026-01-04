 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Dion Dawkins, Greg Rousseau inactive for Bills on Sunday

  
Published January 4, 2026 03:18 PM

The Bills haven’t announced their full plans when it comes to playing starters against the Jets on Sunday, but they revealed a few hints with their inactive list.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins is a healthy scratch for the game. With Dawkins out, it would seem likely that any appearance by quarterback Josh Allen will be a brief one.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau and wide receiver Brandin Cooks are also out. Neither of them were on the injury report for Sunday. Linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end Joey Bosa, safety Jordan Poyer, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are dealing with injuries as the Bills look ahead to the postseason.

The Jets scratched running back Breece Hall, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, cornerback Brandon Stephens, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers, tight end Jelani Woods, and defensive end Micheal Clemons.