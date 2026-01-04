Dion Dawkins, Greg Rousseau inactive for Bills on Sunday

The Bills haven’t announced their full plans when it comes to playing starters against the Jets on Sunday, but they revealed a few hints with their inactive list.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins is a healthy scratch for the game. With Dawkins out, it would seem likely that any appearance by quarterback Josh Allen will be a brief one.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau and wide receiver Brandin Cooks are also out. Neither of them were on the injury report for Sunday. Linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive end Joey Bosa, safety Jordan Poyer, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are dealing with injuries as the Bills look ahead to the postseason.

The Jets scratched running back Breece Hall, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, cornerback Brandon Stephens, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers, tight end Jelani Woods, and defensive end Micheal Clemons.