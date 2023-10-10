Diontae Johnson plans to return for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 1. But he’s planning to return when the Steelers take on the Rams after the bye.

“Hell yeah, I’m coming back,” Johnson said Tuesday, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I have been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. … Today was one of those days to see how far I have come along, and everything looks great out there to [the training staff].

“I felt completely great and healthy, so I am ready for Monday when we come back to start getting back to work.”

Johnson caught three passes for 48 yards in the season opener before going down with the hamstring injury. He’s been on injured reserve but can be designated to return for the Week 7 matchup.

In 17 games last year, Johnson caught 86 passes for 882 yards. With Pittsburgh currently ranked No. 29 in points and No. 30 in total yards, the team could certainly use the offensive boost Johnson could bring.