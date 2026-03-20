DJ Chark announces his retirement

Wide receiver DJ Chark announced his retirement on Friday.

Chark has not played in the NFL since 2024, remaining a free agent all of the 2025 season after the Falcons released him during training camp.

“After much contemplation, I have decided to share a proper farewell as I navigate retirement,” Chark wrote on social media.

“My journey began at the age of 7 when I signed up for football, unaware of the profound impact it would have on my life. I simply loved the sport and had the unwavering support of my parents. Years later, I received the support of my wife, kids, family and thousands of fans!

“As I write this I reflect on the challenges I’ve faced and overcome, as well as the rewards I’ve reaped. I’ve learned to appreciate every experience and not take any of them for granted. As I enter this next chapter of my life, I remain committed to being an active pillar in my community, empowering the youth through charitable work.”

Chark played four seasons with the Jaguars after they made him a second-round pick in 2018. He also played with the Lions, Panthers and Chargers.

He finishes his career with 216 receptions for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Chark made his only Pro Bowl in 2019 in his only season with 1,000 yards.