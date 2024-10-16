DJ Chark returns to Chargers practice

The Chargers offense may be getting some help at wideout soon.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said at his Wednesday press conference that DJ Chark will be returning to practice. Chark injured his hip ahead of the start of the regular season and went on injured reserve prior to the season opener.

Chark signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in May. He had 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns while playing for the Panthers last season.

Chark can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, so he could be available against the Cardinals on Monday night. If he’s not ready for that game, the Chargers could get him on the field against the Saints in Week Eight.