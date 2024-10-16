 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DJ Chark returns to Chargers practice

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:26 PM

The Chargers offense may be getting some help at wideout soon.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said at his Wednesday press conference that DJ Chark will be returning to practice. Chark injured his hip ahead of the start of the regular season and went on injured reserve prior to the season opener.

Chark signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in May. He had 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns while playing for the Panthers last season.

Chark can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, so he could be available against the Cardinals on Monday night. If he’s not ready for that game, the Chargers could get him on the field against the Saints in Week Eight.