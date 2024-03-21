DJ Moore: It might be a race to 1,000 yards with Keenan Allen

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore soaked up targets in the passing game last season, but he figures to have some competition for the top spot in 2024.

Keenan Allen joined the team in a trade with the Chargers this month and that may lead to fewer balls coming Moore’s way. During a Thursday appearance on 670 The Score, Moore said that suits him fine because “we got more weapons for this run we want to make in 2024 with winning games.”

“It doesn’t really matter to me,” Moore said. “I know we’ve both talked about how we’re going to complement each other. So I’m just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 [yards], but that’s just a friendly competition. At end of the day, if we’re winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don’t really care.”

Moore and Allen are waiting for confirmation on who will be throwing them passes. The expectation is that it will be first overall pick Caleb Williams and the rookie’s chances of making an immediate splash will be all the better due to the pair of wideouts at the top of the depth chart.