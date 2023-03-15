DJ Moore: It’s going to be real special in Chicago

Wide receiver DJ Moore officially became a member of the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon.

The new league year got underway at 4 p.m. ET and the Bears and Panthers wasted little time officially announcing the trade they agreed to last week. The Bears are sending the first overall pick in this year’s draft to Carolina for Moore, the ninth overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick.

We don’t know who will be selected with any of those draft picks, but Moore can start preparing for life with his new team now. Moore said that it “means a lot” that the Bears wanted him as part of the deal.

“It’s going to be real special ,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “I’m glad to be a part of the groundwork that’s being laid. And to just build that foundation of winning, it’s going to be something special.”

Quarterback Justin Fields also weighed in on a deal that should benefit him through Moore and other additions to come in the future.

“I’m excited to add a guy like DJ to our offense,” Fields said. “He’s proven he can be an explosive playmaker in this league, and I look forward to getting to work with him and the rest of our receivers so we can take the next step as an offense. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit and I know he’s ready to put the work in to help our team win. I can’t wait to get our whole group on the field together and see how we can put it all together.”

The Bears will keep working on putting that team together and the group will get their first chance to get on the field together in a few weeks.