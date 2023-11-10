DJ Moore “pretty chill” about facing Panthers for first time since trade

A pair of Bears players got a chance to catch up with some familiar faces on Thursday night.

Wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D’Onta Foreman both moved from the Panthers to the Bears during the offseason, so it was their first chance to play against their former team. Moore was part of the trade that netted the Panthers the first overall selection and he said after Chicago’s 16-13 win that there wasn’t any extra motivation because of the opponent.

“There really wasn’t none,” Moore said, via Marquee Sports Network. “I talked to some people, some people I didn’t talk to, but it’s alright. My emotions wasn’t too high. I was pretty chill, I think. You gotta ask them, but I think so.”

Foreman scored the Bears’ only touchdown of the game and he had a different feeling about facing the Panthers than his teammate. He said his emotions were “kind of high” all day, but that he was able to “stay in the moment” once the game was underway.

