DK Metcalf says he feels good after rib injury on Sunday

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf briefly went to the locker room during Sunday’s game in Detroit after he took a hard hit to the ribs. But he says he’s fine.

Metcalf told reporters on Thursday that the rib injury is minor and he’ll be good to go Sunday against the Panthers.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I’m always at 100 percent.”

Metcalf returned to the game after the injury and finished as the Seahawks’ leading receiver with six catches for 75 yards.