DL LaBryan Ray re-signs with Panthers

  
Published April 21, 2025 09:12 PM

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray will return to the Panthers for the 2025 season.

Ray signed his exclusive rights tender Monday.

He will make $1.03 million in 2025.

He has played 33 games and made 10 starts for the Panthers the past two seasons. Nine of those starts came in 2024, and Ray finished the season with 41 tackles and a sack.

Ray went undrafted in 2022, signing with the Patriots as a free agent. He ended up on the team’s practice squad as a rookie before joining the Panthers in the 2023 offseason.