Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
Robinson gets 'good, solid payday' from Titans
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

DL Roy Lopez agrees to terms with Cardinals

  
Published March 9, 2026 06:48 PM

Defensive lineman Roy Lopez is heading back to Arizona.

NFL Media reports that Lopez has agreed to sign with the Cardinals as a free agent. It is a two-year, $11.5 million deal with $7 million in guaranteed money.

Lopez played for the Cardinals in 2023 and 2024 before signing with the Lions last year. Nick Rallis was the Arizona defensive coordinator in those seasons and he remained with the team through the head coaching change that saw Mike LaFleur replace Jonathan Gannon.

Lopez had 30 tackles and two sacks in 17 games for the Lions last season. He had 70 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his first stint with the Cardinals.