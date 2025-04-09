DL Shemar Turner set for visits with Colts, Buccaneers, Dolphins

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner’s pre-draft process has been hindered by an injury, but he’s still generating interest around the league.

Turner had surgery to repair a stress fracture before his final season with the Aggies and had to pull out of the Senior Bowl because of issues related to that operation. He did not participate in the Scouting Combine either, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he got a positive report at a medical recheck in Indianapolis.

Per the report, Turner has lined up visits with the Colts, Buccaneers, and Dolphins in the coming days. He has already met with the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Eagles.

Turner had 115 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 43 college games.