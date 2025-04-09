 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DL Shemar Turner set for visits with Colts, Buccaneers, Dolphins

  
Published April 9, 2025 05:02 PM

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner’s pre-draft process has been hindered by an injury, but he’s still generating interest around the league.

Turner had surgery to repair a stress fracture before his final season with the Aggies and had to pull out of the Senior Bowl because of issues related to that operation. He did not participate in the Scouting Combine either, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he got a positive report at a medical recheck in Indianapolis.

Per the report, Turner has lined up visits with the Colts, Buccaneers, and Dolphins in the coming days. He has already met with the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Eagles.

Turner had 115 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 43 college games.