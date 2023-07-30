Dolphins activate Isaiah Wynn

The Dolphins will be getting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on the practice field.

Wynn opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list due to an injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said occurred while Wynn was working out on his own.

Wynn signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason. He started 40 games for the Patriots after being drafted in the first round in 2018, but missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles and other injuries have caused him to miss more time over the last four seasons.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Nik Needham, and tight end Tanner Conner remain on Miami’s PUP list.

In addition to activating Wynn, the Dolphins also officially announced the signing of cornerback Eli Apple.