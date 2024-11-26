Dolphins activate Patrick McMorris off of IR

The Dolphins have announced the previously reported waiving of safety Marcus Maye and announced the club’s corresponding move.

Miami has activated safety Patrick McMorris off of injured reserve.

A sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, McMorris has been dealing with a calf injury and has not yet made his regular-season debut.

The Dolphins opened McMorris’ practice window earlier this month.

Miami will be on the road to face Green Bay for the last game of the Thanksgiving slate.