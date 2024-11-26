 Skip navigation
Dolphins activate Patrick McMorris off of IR

  
Published November 26, 2024 01:42 PM

The Dolphins have announced the previously reported waiving of safety Marcus Maye and announced the club’s corresponding move.

Miami has activated safety Patrick McMorris off of injured reserve.

A sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, McMorris has been dealing with a calf injury and has not yet made his regular-season debut.

The Dolphins opened McMorris’ practice window earlier this month.

Miami will be on the road to face Green Bay for the last game of the Thanksgiving slate.