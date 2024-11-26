Dolphins activate Patrick McMorris off of IR
Published November 26, 2024 01:42 PM
The Dolphins have announced the previously reported waiving of safety Marcus Maye and announced the club’s corresponding move.
Miami has activated safety Patrick McMorris off of injured reserve.
A sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, McMorris has been dealing with a calf injury and has not yet made his regular-season debut.
The Dolphins opened McMorris’ practice window earlier this month.
Miami will be on the road to face Green Bay for the last game of the Thanksgiving slate.