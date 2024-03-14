Dolphins agree to terms with Benito Jones

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Benito Jones, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Jones previously played with the Dolphins in 2020 and spent time on their practice squad in 2021. Now, he could replace Raekwon Davis at nose tackle.

Free agent nose tackle John Jenkins visited Miami this week.

Jones, 26, joined the Lions in 2022 and became a starter in 2023.

He totaled 26 tackles, a sack and six quarterback hits while seeing action on 567 snaps in 17 games with 15 starts.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with Neville Gallimore on Wednesday to help replace Christian Wilkins.