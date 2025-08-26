Dolphins announce moves to reduce roster to 53

The Dolphins have announced their roster moves to reduce their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Miami released cornerback Cornell Armstrong, linebacker Quinton Bell, running back Mike Boone, tight end Pharaoh Brown, tackle Jackson Carman, cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr., defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, cornerback Mike Hilton, tight end Chris Myarick, and cornerback Kendall Sheffield.

The Dolphins waived cornerback BJ Adams, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, tackle Ryan Hayes, wide receiver AJ Henning, defensive tackle Alex Huntley, linebacker Dequan Jackson, linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie, linebacker Derrick McLendon, safety Patrick McMorris, linebacker Grayson Murphy, offensive lineman Josh Priebe, cornerback Ethan Robinson, tight end Hayden Rucci, safety John Saunders Jr., running back Aaron Shampklin, defensive tackle Ben Stille, linebacker Channing Tindall, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., and offensive lineman Addison West. The club waived tackle Bayron Matos with an injury designation. Miami also waived linebacker Eugene Asante with an injury settlement.

To round out the club’s moves, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was moved to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Plus, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer and kicker Jason Sanders were placed on injured reserve, with both players designated to return. Eichenberg, Meyer, and Sanders are all eligible to return after the first four games of the regular season.