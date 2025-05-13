Dolphins claim DT Matthew Butler off waivers

The Dolphins claimed defensive tackle Matthew Butler off waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

The Raiders cut Butler on Monday.

The Raiders made Butler a fifth-round pick in 2022, and he appeared in 15 games the past three seasons. He had 15 tackles and half a sack.

The Dolphins waived defensive tackle Tre’vonn Rybka in a corresponding move.

Rybka signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 9. He was a four-year letterman at Kentucky, where he appeared in 48 career games with 25 starts. He totaled 95 tackles, five sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one forced fumble during his time with the Wildcats.