 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins claim Geron Christian, put Eric Fisher on IR

  
Published January 5, 2023 12:14 PM
nbc_pft_bridgewater_230105
January 5, 2023 08:42 AM
With Teddy Bridgewater experiencing a dislocated pinky finger, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the Dolphins are capable of with Skylar Thompson at the helm.

The Dolphins signed veteran tackle Eric Fisher early last month, but he hasn’t played any snaps for them yet and that’s not going to change in Week 18.

The Dolphins announced that Fisher has been placed on injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a calf injury.

Miami claimed tackle Geron Christian off of waivers to take Fisher’s spot on the roster. Christian was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday when they activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Christian played 10 games for Kansas City this season. He played in 48 games and made 16 starts for Houston and Washington over the last four seasons.

The Dolphins may need to turn to Christian this weekend. Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm have both missed practice both days this week.