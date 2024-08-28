 Skip navigation
Dolphins claim WR Grant DuBose off waivers

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:05 PM

The Dolphins only kept four wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, but they are now up to five.

The NFL’s transaction report shows that they have claimed former Packer Grant DuBose off of waivers. The Dolphins will now have to open a roster spot for DuBose.

Dubose was a seventh-round pick last season, but spent they year on the practice squad after failing to make the cut at the end of the summer. He had 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns while in college at Charlotte.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Malik Washington were the wideouts to make the cut in Miami. Odell Beckham is on the PUP list and River Cracraft is on injured reserve with a designation to return during the regular season.