The Dolphins cut seven players on Monday.

The team announced it has released long snapper Taybor Pepper. It also waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson (failed physical), tight end Zack Kuntz, cornerback Jason Maitre (failed physical), edge Derrick McLendon, inside linebacker K.C. Ossai and punter Seth Vernon.

Johnson has appeared in four career games with Miami, all last season, and totaled three special teams tackles. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins in 2024 and spent two seasons on the practice squad (2024-25).

Kuntz has appeared in two career games in two seasons with the Jets (2023-24). He entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of the Jets in the 2023 draft.

Maitre entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2024 and spent time on the practice squad.

McLendon has appeared in one career game with Miami, where he spent two seasons on the practice squad (2024-25). He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Carolina in 2024.

Ossai spent time on the practice squad with Miami in 2025. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston in 2025 and had a brief stint on the Texans’ practice squad.

Pepper has appeared in 100 career games in seven seasons with Green Bay (2017), Miami (2019) and San Francisco (2020-24). He has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco.

Vernon entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Atlanta in 2022. He spent the offseason and training camp with Minnesota before spending time on Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2024. He spent the 2025 season with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL, appearing in nine games and recording 23 punts for a 45.4 average, with eight punts pinned inside the 20.