 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins elevate QB Skylar Thompson, OT Ryan Hayes

  
Published January 4, 2025 01:46 PM

The Dolphins are set to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback against the Jets on Sunday and they made a move to add a backup to the roster on Saturday.

Skylar Thompson has been elevated from the practice squad. Thompson was also called up last week when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined by a hip injury. The same injury led to the Dolphins designating him as doubtful to play in Week 18 and the Dolphins have been preparing Huntley to start all week.

Tagovailoa said this week that he will definitely be available if the Dolphins make the playoffs. That will happen if they beat the Jets and the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday.

The Dolphins also announced that they have elevated tackle Ryan Hayes. Hayes has appeared in one game this season and the Dolphins listed left tackle Terron Armstead as questionable due to a knee injury.