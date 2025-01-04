Dolphins elevate QB Skylar Thompson, OT Ryan Hayes

The Dolphins are set to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback against the Jets on Sunday and they made a move to add a backup to the roster on Saturday.

Skylar Thompson has been elevated from the practice squad. Thompson was also called up last week when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined by a hip injury. The same injury led to the Dolphins designating him as doubtful to play in Week 18 and the Dolphins have been preparing Huntley to start all week.

Tagovailoa said this week that he will definitely be available if the Dolphins make the playoffs. That will happen if they beat the Jets and the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday.

The Dolphins also announced that they have elevated tackle Ryan Hayes. Hayes has appeared in one game this season and the Dolphins listed left tackle Terron Armstead as questionable due to a knee injury.