Dolphins expect Chop Robinson to be cleared for Sunday

The Dolphins plan to have edge rusher Chop Robinson available for Sunday’s game against the Commanders in Madrid.

Robinson did not play against the Bills last weekend because of a concussion, but he made the trip with the team to Spain this week and head coach Mike McDaniel updated his condition at a Wednesday press conference. McDaniel said “all things point toward a full clearance” for Robinson on Wednesday, who has eight tackles and a sack so far this season.

McDaniel said that center Aaron Brewer and cornerback Rasul Douglas will sit out of practice on Wednesday. He added that he feels positive about the chances of both players being able to play on Sunday.

The Dolphins will also open the 21-day practice window for tackle Austin Jackson. Jackson has been out since Week 1 with a toe injury and can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.