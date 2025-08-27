 Skip navigation
Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier exits Competition Committee

  
Published August 26, 2025 09:55 PM

The NFL has made adjustments to its various committees. For one of the most important committees, a significant change was made.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier has exited the Competition Committee. He was not replaced.

Via the NFL Operations website, the current members of the Competition Committee are Falcons CEO Rich McKay, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, Bengals executive V.P. Katie Blackburn, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, 49ers G.M. John Lynch, Giants co-owner John Mara, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Rams coach Sean McVay, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. McKay and Jones are co-chairs.

No reason was given for Grier’s exit, or for the decision not to replace him.

The bulk of the Competition Committee’s work happens after the season. It’s possible that Grier will be replaced before February 2026 — and the inevitable renewed assault on the tush push.