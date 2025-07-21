Dolphins’ Jaylen Wright: “I know I can be a top back in this league”

The Dolphins drafted running back Jaylen Wright last year and got a strong start from the rookie, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry over his first six games. And then they got nothing from him for the rest of the season, as he averaged just 1.8 yards per carry over the remainder of 2024. So which version of Wright will show up in 2025?

Wright said on Up & Adams that he is very confident he has what it takes to make an impact in the Dolphins’ offense, for the full year this time.

“I know I can be a top back in this league,” Wright said. “I feel like just my skill set, my ability and the system I’m in, it sets me up to be great. It’s God’s plan, staying the course. It’s a long season, staying the course, doing what I got to do every time I touch that rock, every time the ball comes to me just make a play with the ball. I’m very excited. I’m very blessed to be in this position. It’s going to be a very great year this year.”

Wright is part of a running back room in Miami that also includes De’Von Achane, Alexander Mattison and rookie Ollie Gordon, and he’ll have to compete for carries. Wright has said he’s in better shape this year and the Dolphins hope they see Wright produce for 17 games this year like he produced for six games last year.