Dolphins knock off Jets 32-26 in overtime

The Dolphins needed more than 60 minutes to get it done, but they were able to keep their playoff hopes on life support against the Jets on Sunday.

A big kickoff return by Malik Washington helped set up a game-tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter and the Dolphins moved right down the field to kick off overtime. Tight end Jonnu Smith picked up 34 yards on his first two catches of the game and they picked up two more first downs to move the ball inside the Jets’ 15-yard-line.

They moved the ball to the 10-yard-line on a De’Von Achane run and Tua Tagovailoa hit Smith for a 10-yard score that made the Dolphins 32-26 win.

Tagovailoa had six straight completions in overtime and finished the day 33-of-47 for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score and Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for 99 yards as the Dolphins strafed a Sauce Gardner-less Jets secondary.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 27-of-39 for 339 yards and a score. It’s the first time he’s thrown for at least 300 passing yards since December 12, 2021, but even ending that streak was not enough to lift the Jets to their fourth win of the season. The loss officially eliminates the Jets from playoff contention, but that had happened for all practical observers quite some time ago.

The 6-7 Dolphins will be in Houston next Sunday as they try to keep their own postseason hopes alive. The Jets will be in Jacksonville for a matchup that will only be of interest to draft pundits, fantasy football players, and obsessives who root for both teams.