nbc_pft_russellwilson_250811.jpg
Wilson ‘has plateaued’ in NFL career
camward.jpg
Grading rookie debuts in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_qbcomps_250811.jpg
Comparing Browns, Giants QB competitions

Dolphins LBs Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson call practice fight “brotherly love”

  
Published August 11, 2025 07:58 AM

Fights during joint practices are nothing new, but they usually take place between players from different teams.

The Dolphins put a twist on that when they worked out with the Bears on Friday. Dolphins linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson wound up fighting with each other after a running play by the Bears during a drill. Former Dolphin Terron Armstead said on a podcast that Brooks took issue with Dodson not finishing a tackle, but the two players downplayed the incident by calling it a family squabble.

“Brothers fight all the time. That’s all that was,” Brooks said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “Brotherly love.”

In addition to addressing the scrap with reporters, head coach Mike McDaniel said the two players apologized to the team.

“They knew it wasn’t to our standard and what we’re about,” McDaniel said. “They were accountable [to] their teammates. So overall, I think it was family business, that families go through and I think we’re stronger because of it but that’s only because of the type of men that and and the accountability.”

It may all be water under the bridge at this point, but the Dolphins will be be better off if they can turn their aggression toward others from here on out.