Dolphins’ long opening drive ends in a touchdown on fourth-down

The Dolphins took the opening kickoff and the Raiders had plenty of chances to stop them from reaching the end zone. Las Vegas didn’t.

Miami used up the first 8:13 in going 70 yards in 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Jonnu Smith’s 1-yard touchdown catch on fourth down.

The Dolphins had a third-and-7 from their own 33 when De’Von Achane took a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa 17 yards. The Dolphins got another free 15 yards with Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby threw a punch at the facemask of offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

On second-and-11 at the Las Vegas 13, Tyree Wilson forced a Tagovailoa fumble. Kendall Lamm recovered for the Dolphins. It set up a third-and-20, and the Raiders stopped Raheem Mostert after a 12-yard catch-and-run, but K’Lavon Chaisson was called for defensive holding. It gave the Dolphins an automatic first down.

Seven plays later, Miami was in the end zone.