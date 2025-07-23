 Skip navigation
Dolphins OL Bayron Matos taken to hospital in helicopter after practice injury

  
Published July 23, 2025 11:15 AM

The first practice of Dolphins training camp ended on a down note.

The team announced that offensive lineman Bayron Matos was transported to a local hospital in a helicopter after suffering an injury near the end of the session. The nature of the injury is not known, but the team said that Matos is in stable condition.

Matos was a basketball player at New Mexico and South Florida before making the move to football in 2022. Matos was born in the Domincan Republic and joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and signed with the Dolphins last year. He spent the season on Miami’s practice squad.

We’ll have any further updates on Matos’s condition once the Dolphins update his status.