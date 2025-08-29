 Skip navigation
Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow arrested for domestic battery, placed on administrative leave

  
Published August 29, 2025 10:24 AM

Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday.

Jail records obtained by multiple media outlets show that Crow was arrested on a charge of battery for touching or striking a victim in a domestic incident. The Dolphins released a statement saying that they have placed Crow on leave as they gather more information about the incident.

“We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information,” the team said in a statement. “Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Crow is in his second season on Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami. He previously worked for the Titans.