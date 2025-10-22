Dolphins place TE Darren Waller on IR

Dolphins tight end Darren Waller will be out for at least four weeks.

Waller has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury during Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

After coming out of retirement over the summer to play for Miami, Waller has caught 10 passes for 117 yards with four touchdowns.

As a corresponding move, the Dolphins have signed Greg Dulcich to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. A third-round pick in 2022, Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns for the Broncos as a rookie. But he played only two games in 2023 due to injury. He was subsequently waived from the team midway through the 2024 season.

The Giants claimed him off waivers, and he appeared in five games for the club. They waived him at the start of the 2025 regular season, and he signed with Miami’s practice squad.

Miami also signed tight end Chris Myarick to the team’s practice squad. He previously spent time with the Dolphins from 2019-2020.