Dolphins preparing for Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson to start Week 18

Word on Sunday night was that the Dolphins believed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater broke a finger on his right hand during the team’s 23-21 loss to the Patriots, but further tests showed a different injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that Bridgewater dislocated his right pinkie. He has not been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Jets at this point and the team will continue to evaluate his availability.

“We’ll see as the swelling goes down during the week where he’s at. He thought he possibly could go back into the game. Wednesday I should have more information on that,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

McDaniel said that the the team is preparing for either Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson, who had a bloody fingernail during the game, to start against the Jets. He said that Tua Tagovailoa has not been formally ruled out, but that there is no timeline for his return from his latest concussion and that’s why the team is preparing to move forward with one of the other quarterbacks.

The Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to advance to the playoffs.