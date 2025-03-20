 Skip navigation
Dolphins re-sign DT Benito Jones

  
Published March 20, 2025 10:20 AM

The Dolphins have brought back one of their own free agents.

Miami announced the club has re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Jones, 27, came back to Miami for his second stint with the club last year. He appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts, playing 45 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

He finished the season with 24 total tackles with four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

In 57 games with 30 starts, Jones has recorded eight tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.