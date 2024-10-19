Dolphins sign backup QB Tim Boyle to active roster, add new long snapper

The Dolphins have made changes at backup quarterback and at long snapper ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Dolphins backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who had previously been on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster. He’ll be available to back up starter Tyler Huntley on Sunday against the Colts. Skylar Thompson is the other quarterback on the Dolphins’ active roster, while Tua Tagovailoa remains on injured reserve.

The Dolphins also signed long snapper Matt Overton to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday. Long snapper Blake Ferguson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Dolphins also elevated cornerback Nik Needham to the active roster for Sunday.