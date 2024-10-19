 Skip navigation
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Dolphins sign backup QB Tim Boyle to active roster, add new long snapper

  
Published October 19, 2024 01:53 PM

The Dolphins have made changes at backup quarterback and at long snapper ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Dolphins backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who had previously been on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster. He’ll be available to back up starter Tyler Huntley on Sunday against the Colts. Skylar Thompson is the other quarterback on the Dolphins’ active roster, while Tua Tagovailoa remains on injured reserve.

The Dolphins also signed long snapper Matt Overton to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday. Long snapper Blake Ferguson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Dolphins also elevated cornerback Nik Needham to the active roster for Sunday.