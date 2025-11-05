 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign LB Andre Carter off of the Lions’ practice squad

  
Published November 5, 2025 01:37 PM

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they filled the roster spot they opened up by trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles earlier this week.

They signed linebacker Andre Carter off of the Lions’ practice squad. Carter signed with the Lions in late August after being cut by the Raiders.

Carter had a tackle and a half-sack for the Raiders in three games last season. He played for the Vikings in 2023 and made two tackles in his 12 appearances for the NFC North team.

Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, and Chop Robinson remain on the roster as edge options, but Robinson will need to clear the concussion protocol before he’s able to return to action.